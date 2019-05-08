<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Sensational reports coming out of Italy claim that Massimiliano Allegri is ready to quit Juventus and will announce his decision in the next 48 hours.

Allegri has been with the Bianconeri since 2014 and has won the Serie A title in every one of those, as well as claiming four Coppa Italias and reaching two Champions League finals.

But Juve’s failure in Europe this term has seen the tactician come into criticism from some quarters despite his stellar domestic record.

Those rumblings have now tipped Allegri over the edge, with Sport Mediaset claiming that the coach will meet with the Juve board on Thursday, where he will announce his decision to call it a day at the end of the season.

Former boss Antonio Conte has been lined up as his successor.