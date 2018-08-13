Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said his side’s desire to win the Champions League is greater than ever after they signed Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Ronaldo made his first appearance in a Bianconeri shirt in a 5-0 win over Juve’s second team in a traditional preseason warm-up game in Villar Perosa on Sunday.

His arrival has enthused Juve’s fans, with thousands descending on the small village near Turin to catch a glimpse of CR7. That enthusiasm is not lost on Allegri either, who says now is the time to go one better after losing two Champions League finals in his four years in charge of the Old Lady.

“This year, our ambition to win the Champions League is greater than in previous years, as is the desire to win the league, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa, but nobody is going to gift us anything before we’ve won them,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “It’s normal that Ronaldo brings quality and international experience.

“Above all, Ronaldo can motivate the younger lads to grow, and help the whole club to develop. Nobody gifted Real the four Champions Leagues he won there, it was down to everybody working and making sacrifices. We need to do the same.

“People had told me he’s a consummate professional, but results don’t come by chance. We’re talking of a player who has won the Ballon d’Or five times and been top scorer many times. He always wants to win and this proves that Juventus have signed a great player, both on the field but especially off it.”

Ronaldo scored on his first run-out for his new club and afterwards he paid tribute to the fans who have made him feel welcome in his first month as a Juve player.

“An emotional day in a special atmosphere which tells the winning story of Juve. Thanks to all the fans for the great affection!” he wrote on Twitter.

Una giornata emozionante, in un’atmosfera speciale che racconta la storia vincente della Juve. Grazie a tutti i tifosi per il grande affetto! #FinoAllaFine pic.twitter.com/odFWHqVFqp — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 12, 2018

It was not only about Ronaldo, though, as Juve made their final preparations ahead of the start of the new Serie A season next Saturday, when they will travel to Chievo.

Leonardo Bonucci made his first appearance since returning to the club after a year at AC Milan, and there was applause for the Italian defender who had upset many fans a year ago by moving to the Rossoneri.

“He looked good,” Allegri said. “He’s an important player with experience and he’s raised the technical level of our defence.

“Leo’s been a Juventus player for seven years and now he’s back and he’s important for us. I’d say he’s settled in already in the best possible way.”