The Argentina Football Association has released the 23-man list for the World Cup.

Led by Lionel Messi, the list includes PSG’s Angel Di Maria, Juventus duo of Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain, and Sergio Aguero but Inter Milan striker, Mauro Icardi was missing from the list.

Icardi was on the initial 35-man list released last week but was cut from the final squad list.

Messi will hope to win the trophy after his team fell short in the finals in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

¡#Rusia2018 está en marcha! Estos son los 23 elegidos por Jorge Sampaoli para representar a la Selección Argentina en la próxima Copa del Mundo 🇦🇷 #VamosArgentina #SomosArgentina pic.twitter.com/Nd930JwQXt — Selección Argentina (@Argentina) May 21, 2018

Argentina are grouped with Croatia, Iceland and Nigeria in Group D of the Mundial.

Despite struggling to qualify for the World Cup, Jorge Sampaoli’s side are tipped as one of the favourites to win the tournament in Russia.

Reports suggest Icardi’s exclusion is due to off-field issues rather than form. The Inter Milan striker is the joint highest goalscorer in the Serie A with 29 goals.