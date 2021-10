L’Équipe report that Argentinian international forward and PSG striker Mauro Icardi missed training with his club this morning owing to his separation from Wanda Nara.

He is said to be very negatively affected by her decision to leave Paris, with their children, which she did this Sunday lunchtime.

On Saturday, Nara, who is also Icardi’s agent, took to Instagram to accuse Icardi of cheating on her with a “slut.”