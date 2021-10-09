‘The Daily Mail’ reports that Mauro Icardi is on Newcastle’s transfer wish list. Keylor Navas, PSG’s goalkeeper, and Philippe Coutinho, Barcelona’s forward, are also on ‘The Magpies’ radar.

Three stars are already rumoured to join Newcastle: Keylor Navas, Philippe Coutinho and Mauro Icardi. The Argentinian striker is the last big news to be reportedly on Newcastle’s wish list according to ‘The Daily Mail’. ‘The Magpies’ would have to make a tempting offer to PSG, where Icardi has a contract until 2024, as Juventus is also interested in the former Inter captain.

It is very likely that this scenario ends up happening as Newcastle is now one of the richest clubs in the world following the Saudi-led takeover. The sale has been criticized by human rights groups, supporters, and public institutions were given the controversies involving Saudi Arabia and the chance for a new Arab state club to emerge.

Icardi’s market value is 30 million euros however, the Parisians paid 50 when they reached an agreement with Inter Milan. This means that the board led by Al-Khelaifi will set a high price tag as they know Newcastle’s new economic power.

It is important to take into account that the take-over just took place a couple of days ago and that Icardi’s, Coutinho’s and Navas’ are just the first reports regarding Newcastle’s next transfer window targets. The first thing for the English side will be to find a new manager, and it will be him who will have the last say on the squad and transfers.