Mauro Icardi has mutually agreed not to travel with the rest of the Inter squad for their pre-season tour of Asia and will now leave the club’s training base in Switzerland to return to Milan.

Speculation over the Argentine forward’s future has been rife, with c having reported that new manager Antonio Conte is keen to see him depart in the summer transfer window.

That saw the 26-year-old linked with a switch to Juventus, although the Serie A champions are not interested in a potential swap deal that would involve forward Paulo Dybala.

Juve are also conscious that they have a large squad that possesses a number of attacking players that can play in Icardi’s position, including the likes of Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo, Moise Kean, Mario Mandzukic and Gonzalo Higuain.

Sources have told Goal that for Maurizio Sarri’s side to potentially make a move for Icardi, Mandzukic, who only signed a new two-year contract with the club back in April, and Higuain would likely both need to be moved on.

And with Icardi now returning to Milan, it would appear there will be the opportunity to negotiate a potential exit from San Siro.