<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Giuseppe Di Carlo, the lawyer of Inter striker Mauro Icardi, has discussed the reasons behind the Argentine launching legal action against the club.

“What will our next moves be? Obviously I prefer not to go into too much detail, since we are on the last day of the transfer market and there could be developments in the relationship between the player and the club,” he started an interview on Radio Rai 1 show Radio Anch’io Sport.

“We presented the request for arbitration considering that the player has the right to participate in training with the first team as well as his teammates, arguing that there was discrimination against the others.”

Di Carlo then shared his hopes for a solution to be found and also shared his disgust at the death threat banners directed at Icardi.

“It is appropriate that all the parties involved find a satisfactory solution. As for banners and threats, these are not nice situations and they affect those involved mentally.”

Di Carlo was then asked how long people can expected to wait to hear a decision on the legal front.

“The arbitration panel will dictate how long. Everything may or may not depend on whether the request for the fast procedure is accepted.

“As required by law, Inter has time to apppoint a lawyer and then the two parties will have to appoint a third lawyer. In the event that there is no immediate agreement, the timing could change slightly. The time it takes will be based on the complexity of the preliminary investigation.”

“I believe that, considering the issues at stake and previous relationships, there will certainly be the possibility of arriving at a shared solution that will satisfy both parties. It is not a question of finding a winner or a loser, but of finding a solution that can protect both.

“Our position is not that reported by many journalists, with compensation and all the rest, but that of restoring the dignity of a worker. The exclusion from certain training sessions has influenced this.

“We want equal dignity and the player wants to work alongside the rest of the group. Contrary to what others have said, Mauro has an excellent relationship with the team.”

He concluded by discussing the affect the media has had on things in recent months.

“Everything is now in the public domain and every little contrast is magnified. He wants reinstated to obtain equal dignity with the other players.

“He has always loved Inter and respected the Nerazzurri colours. There has never been a problem of any kind, he just wants to have the opportunity to train like the others under Conte.

“We need to assess what the best conditions are for continuing his career. We want the player to be protected by his employer and in our view, the treatment he has received deserves to be looked at.”