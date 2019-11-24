<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Last Friday, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Lille OSC 2-0 at the Parc des Princes and Mauro Icardi’s goal in the 17th minute not only put the hosts in the lead, but it also broke a record previously held by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The goal was Icardi’s 10th since joining PSG on the last day of last summer’s transfer window via a loan from Inter Milan. It’s the fastest any PSG player has scored 10 goals for the club, beating Ibrahimovic by a considerable margin.

It took the Big Swede 818 minutes (slightly more than 9 full matches) of play to reach the 10-goal plateau while Icardi did it in 654 minutes (just over 7 full matches) of play.

As reported by Culture PSG, manager Thomas Tuchel was asked about Icardi breaking Ibrahimovic’s record:

“Ibra will not be happy about that, he has to live with that and that’s good for Mauro.”

Icardi will look to continue his impressive goal-scoring streak against Real Madrid on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. A win for Les Parisiens would clinch first place in Group A of the UEFA Champions League.