Victor Moses must improve as a winger for him to feature regularly for Chelsea, according to manager Maurizio Sarri.

Moses, 27, who recently quit international football so as to focus on his club career, has made only a substitute appearance in the Premier League for ‘The Blues’ this season.

He played only nine minutes in the season’s opener at Huddersfield, which Chelsea won 3-0.

Moses played as a right wingback under former boss Antonio Conte, who preferred a 3-5-2 formation.

And he has thrived in this position in the last two seasons – 34 appearances in the 2016/17 season when Chelsea won the Premier League and 28 appearances last term when the London club clinched the FA Cup.

But Sarri works with a 4-3-3 and has reverted the Nigeria star to his more familiar position as a right winger.

“He has changed his position on the pitch, he is now a winger and he has to improve in that position to be playing,” Sarri told reporters.

He is now behind Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian as a winger at Stamford Bridge.