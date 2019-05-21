<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has urged the Blues board to make a quick decision over his future at the Stamford Bridge amid interest from Serie A giants Juventus.

The Italian Champions are in search of a replacement for Max Allegri who left on Sunday and they have identified the former Napoli manager as their main target after they lost interest in signing former Juventus coach Antonio Conte.

Conte was the frontrunner for a return to Turin after three glittering seasons as a coach and a trophy-laden spell as a player.

Juventus cooled their interest in re-signing Conte after Cristiano Ronaldo did not support the move for Conte who is approaching a year with a club or country to manage since he left Chelsea.

Sarri is preparing for the Europa Cup tie against Arsenal which will take place next week Wednesday but his future remains uncertain after his first season with the London outfit.