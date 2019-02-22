



Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has hit out at the club’s fans, after they booed Jorginho before and during their Europa League tie with Malmo.

The Blues qualified for the last 16 with a 5-1 aggregate win.

But the atmosphere at Stamford Bridge is still uneasy, as supporters made their feelings about the club’s poor form clear.

Jorginho’s named was booed by a section of the crowd, when the substitute’s name was read out before the game.

The 27-year-old was introduced 15 minutes from the end and some supporters jeered at him as he took to the field.

However, Sarri, speaking after the game to reporters, insisted that fans don’t know how important Jorginho is to the team.

“I think that in the first 30 minutes we understood why Jorginho is very important for our team.

“We were in trouble to exit from our half with the pressing.

“With Jorginho, it is easier, I think. I would hope that our fans would be able to understand that Jorginho for us is really a very important player,” Sarri said.