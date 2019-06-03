<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Maurizio Sarri is set to raid the Premier League for his first Juventus signing as he aimed to bolster the Serie A giants defence this summer.

According to report in the Daily Express, Sarri is expected to finalise his move to Juventus this week and he is set to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Kieran Trippier to the Allianz Stadium before the end of the summer transfer period.

The former Napoli manager has made his intention clear to director Marina Granovskaia about his desire to leave Chelsea after winning the Europa League against Arsenal.

Juventus is willing to offer Sarri a contract worth £6.2million a year contract for three seasons and Juventus sporting director Fabio Patrici is willing to hold talks with the Italian tactician.

Napoli is also in contention to sign the England full-back.