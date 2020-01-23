<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri praised Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother after their 3-0 victory against Roma in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday evening.

Ronaldo scored Juve’s opener with an excellent left-footed finish before Rodrigo Bentancur and Leonardo Bonucci found the net to put Sarri’s side 3-0 ahead.

Gianluigi Buffon’s own goal gave Roma a glimmer of hope but it wasn’t enough and Juve will now face either AC Milan or Torino in the semi-finals.





After the match, Sarri admitted he found it difficult to find a flaw in Ronaldo’s game and could only praise the forward’s mother Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro for ‘creating such a specimen’.

‘Ronaldo is in extraordinary physical and mental condition, scoring with remarkable consistency,’ Sarri told Rai Sport after the match. ‘On an individual level, I don’t see what Ronaldo could improve. Perhaps in some defensive moments. ‘I cannot take credit for Ronaldo’s current form, you can only give credit to his mother for creating such a specimen.’