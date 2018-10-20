Maurizio Sarri insists Manchester United were stronger than his Chelsea side, and physicality is “not their game.”

Ross Barkley scored a 96th-minute equaliser at Stamford Bridge in Saturdays’ heated 2-2 draw, which saw one of Sarri’s assistants Marco Ianni spark a scuffle on the sidelines having celebrated in front of Jose Mourinho.

Sarri dealt with that issue separately, but regarding the match, said Chelsea were forced to play United’s physical game, which he said his side were not comfortable with.

He told Sky Sports: “Now I have to study the match. My feeling is we have done a very good first half but not really very good in the second half. We have not played our football in the second half, and I think in a physical match United was better than us.

“The match after the international break is always very difficult, because the players go to play in another team, go to play another football, another target. It’s not easy.

“I think at the end of the match it was very good, a fantastic match. In the first half we have done very well, but in the second half we have played their match, the physical match. It’s not for us.”

Chelsea remain unbeaten after nine games of the Premier League season gone, but Sarri says his side go out to win every game, admitted a point is neither here nor there, and also reiterated his disappointment at how the second half turned out.

“I think at the moment in the season, one point more or less is the same. I want to play very much every match for three points.

“I am happy with the performance of the team for 60 minutes. Because we had played our football. I am disappointed for the last 30 minutes.

“In games like this if you make some mistakes on the pitch it is clear.”