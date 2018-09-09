Maurizio Sarri has vowed to “fight to the end” to lead Chelsea to Premier League glory this season.

Sarri has made a perfect start to life at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have laid down a marker in the race for the title, which many expected to be a straight fight between Manchester and Liverpool, by winning all four of their opening league games.

The Blues’ start has given them the perfect platform to build on as Sarri has set his sights on making Chelsea champions again.

He said: “Manchester City are in their third year with Guardiola and can aim not only to win the title again but also the Champions League.

“And then there’s Liverpool, who have made great progress with Klopp.

“I will fight until the end for the English title. I am lucky to have a great squad.”