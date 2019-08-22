Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri has been diagnosed with pneumonia, the Serie A champions have confirmed, and his status for the club's league opener is unknown.

Juventus will play their next two games without coach Maurizio Sarri on the touchline as he continues his recovery from pneumonia.

The 60-year-old was diagnosed with the illness after missing his side’s friendly win over Triestina on Saturday and has been unable to oversee training despite returning to the club’s training ground on Monday.

And the Italian club have confirmed he will not be kept out of the side’s next two Serie A games against Parma on Saturday and Napoli the following week.

“Maurizio Sarri underwent further medical tests today, which showed a good clinical improvement,” a statement read.

“To completely recover from the pneumonia that hit him over the course of the past few days, the coach will not sit on the bench for the first two Serie A matches against Parma and Napoli.

“The decision was taken to allow the technician, who even today went to the JTC to coordinate work with his staff, to resume regular activity as soon as possible.”

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories