<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Juventus will play their next two games without coach Maurizio Sarri on the touchline as he continues his recovery from pneumonia.

The 60-year-old was diagnosed with the illness after missing his side’s friendly win over Triestina on Saturday and has been unable to oversee training despite returning to the club’s training ground on Monday.

And the Italian club have confirmed he will not be kept out of the side’s next two Serie A games against Parma on Saturday and Napoli the following week.

“Maurizio Sarri underwent further medical tests today, which showed a good clinical improvement,” a statement read.

“To completely recover from the pneumonia that hit him over the course of the past few days, the coach will not sit on the bench for the first two Serie A matches against Parma and Napoli.

“The decision was taken to allow the technician, who even today went to the JTC to coordinate work with his staff, to resume regular activity as soon as possible.”