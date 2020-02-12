<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Maurizio Sarri in unperturbed by Juventus’ blip in form, with the manager insisting that if he couldn’t handle the pressure of the job he would have looked to work at the post office.

The all-conquering Italian giants have been stumbling of late – losing two of their last three matches.

Juve lost 2-1 at Napoli on January 26 before being beaten by the same scoreline at Hellas Verona on Saturday.

Those two results have seen the Turin outfit drop to second in Serie A behind Inter Milan on goal difference.

Speculation is growing that Juve could look to replace Sarri with Pep Guardiola or re-hire Massimiliano Allegri in the summer but the Italian isn’t fazed by the rumours.





‘If I didn’t want to face examinations I would’ve taken a job at the post office. This is the job,’ Sarri said in his press conference ahead of the Coppa Italia semi final first leg against AC Milan on Thursday night.

‘We are on target to reach the objectives we set out at the start of the season. Of course on matches were things go wrong there are reflections to be made.’

It was reported that Sarri met with club president Andrea Agnelli in the wake of the Verona defeat, but Sarri has put a different spin on it.

‘We were supposed to have dinner after the Fiorentina game, I was at Coverciano, and the president had commitments and so it was arranged for later.

‘We had a normal dinner, however it was planned.’