Juventus have confirmed that Maurizio Sarri will not be on the bench against Parma or Napoli to allow “optimal recovery” from pneumonia.

Sarri will now miss a tense and emotional return to the Stadio San Paolo, where he managed 147 games over a three-year period.

“Maurizio Sarri underwent further medical tests today, which showed a good clinical improvement,” read the club’s official statement.

“To completely recover from the pneumonia that hit him over the course of the past few days, the Coach will not sit on the bench for the first two Serie A matches against Parma and Napoli.

“The decision was taken to allow the technician, who even today went to the JTC to coordinate work with his staff, to resume regular activity as soon as possible.”

Sarri has been at the Continassa training ground, watching the sessions on a video link while his assistants work with the players.