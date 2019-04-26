<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has been fined £8,000 after admitting a Football Association (FA) charge of misconduct.

Sarri was sent from the dugout for his reaction to a fracas involving Chelsea and Burnley players in the 94th minute of the 2-2 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

The Italian stormed down the touchline to vent his frustration at the visitors and as result was ejected his usual seat.

The events left an unsavoury taste between both sets of players at full-time, with several squaring-up after the final whistle.

On Wednesday it was announced that Sarri had been charged with misconduct and on Thursday the FA confirmed he had been fined for his actions.

“Maurizio Sarri has been fined £8,000 after he admitted a misconduct charge from The FA and accepted the standard penalty,” the FA said in a statement on Thursday.

Sarri did not conduct his post-match media duties after apparently being left incensed by the decision to send him off, which assistant Gianfranco Zola later described as a misunderstanding.