Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says the £100m price tag touted for Eden Hazard is too cheap, but admits he is powerless to keep him at the club

Hazard shone with both goals in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over West Ham at the Stamford Bridge on Monday to send the Blues third in the Premier League, hours after it was reported in the media that Real Madrid were increasingly confident of signing the Belgian in the summer.

Sarri says keeping Hazard will be difficult, but he believes in the current market the forward is worth more than £100m.

“[£100m] is too cheap, in this market it’s too cheap. We have seen in the last market window every price I think. So I think it is really very hard to change Hazard with another player,” Sarri told Sky

Asked what power he has to keep Hazard at the club, Sarri conceded: “I cannot do anything [to keep him], because the club agrees with me, but if Eden wants to make another experience, it is very difficult to keep him, I think.

“[We will try to persuade him] that we are trying to improve, to become one of the best teams in England, and as a consequence in Europe, but I think I have to respect his decision.”

Hazard, who has now scored 19 goals in all competitions this season, scored a goal-of-the-season contender to open the scoring, picking the ball up from deep before taking on three West Ham players and finishing superbly.