



Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has said the club will not keep Eden Hazard against his will.

ESPN reports that the Blues fear there is nothing they can do to prevent Hazard from moving to Real Madrid this summer, after the Spanish giants moved to re-appoint his childhood idol Zinedine Zidane as coach.

Speaking in a news conference ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Dynamo Kiev in the Europa League round of 16, Sarri insisted he is not dwelling on the uncertainty surrounding Hazard’s future.

Asked if Zidane’s return to Madrid makes Hazard’s exit this summer more likely, Sarri replied: “You have to ask Hazard, I think. I did not speak to Eden about Zidane.

“I am not worried. You know very well my opinion – I only want players that want to play for Chelsea.”