<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Turkish media can now understand why Maurizio Sarri confined Nigeria international Victor Moses to the bench while in charge at Chelsea following the latter’s recent performance with Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig.

Moses’s contributions to his club in his last four matches since returning from injury have been called into questioning.

The player has not scored either provided assist which has made the media in the European country beam the searchlight on him.

“Sarri was right! The falling performance of Victor Moses in Fenerbahce created question marks. The latest match, including the New Malatyaspor match this season,” read a report on milliyet.com.

They also referred to Sarri’s comments in November 2018 where he described Moses as a wing-back and not a versatile player.

”Moses is more suitable for playing wing-back than like a winger or a full-back, I think. I don’t know (if they have a future at Chelsea). They (Moses and Drinkwater) have to improve but their characteristics are a little bit different”.

“In fact, Moses can only stand guard, not as efficient as wings or offensive wings. Just like a burner. You have to improve this aspect. I don’t know how Chelsea’s career will be. But it has to improve this deficit, ”he said.

Moses was shipped out on loan for the fourth time in his Chelsea career, this time to Fenerbahce.

A return to Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window is now being mooted but he is not in the plans of current boss Frank Lampard.