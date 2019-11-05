<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A managerial record is in sight for Maurizio Sarri and he can move one step closer on Wednesday evening.

The Italian has now gone an impressive 19 games in a row without losing in Europe. It’s the most of any Italian manager ever and just six behind the best ever tally, set by Sir Alex Ferguson.

Sarri guided Chelsea through 15 Europa League games without defeat last season as the Blues went on to win the trophy.

This year, Juventus have negotiated their first three Champions League group stage games without tasting defeat.

The run also includes Sarri’s final European match in charge of Napoli, a 2-0 Europa League win against RB Leipzig.