Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has urged Chelsea to respect Eden Hazard’s decision about his future amid speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

Following the 0-0 draw against Leicester City in the last game of the season, Sarri wants Hazard to remain at the club but he insisted that he would respect the Belgian star decision when he finally concluded about where he will ply his trade next season.

“He has played here at Chelsea for seven seasons, trying in every match to do his best and now it’s time to respect his decision,” the coach said.”But I hope he will remain with us.”

Hazard and his teammate still have a chance to win a silverware this season after losing the Carabao Cup to Manchester City on penalty shoot-out when they face Arsenal in the Europa League final in Baku.

Real Madrid is also keen on sign Hazard’s Chelsea teammate N’Golo Kante as the European Champions prepare for a total squad overhauling next summer.