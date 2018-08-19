Chelsea manager, Maurizio Sarri, has admitted that his side endured a horrible 15-minute spell in their 3-2 win over Arsenal on Saturday at the Stamford Bridge.

The Blues took a two- goal lead against their London rivals courtesy of goals from Pedro and Alvaro Morata.

However, they went in level with the Gunners at the break after Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi both struck within five first-half minutes.

Both sides had chances to earn the Premier League points before substitute Eden Hazard crossed for Marcos Alonso to net the winner nine minutes from time.

“Very important. In this period for us it’s not easy to gain points. Three points is an important target for us, we did very well for 75 minutes but inside that, 15 minutes were horrible,” Sarri told reporters after the game.

“It was very, very difficult because we lost the distances between the players and we were unable to cover the lost balls and press like a team, so we were really in trouble. But I think the players were really very good because at 2-2 it was not easy with Arsenal. In the second half we did very well also mentally.”

Chelsea will next face Newcastle United next week Saturday at St James’ Park.