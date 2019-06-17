<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Juventus newly appointed manager Maurizio Sarri is set to raid Chelsea for his new look Juventus as he ordered the Old Lady board to sign two Chelsea players this summer.

Sarri is set to hit the ground running in Italy after he admitted he missed his family and friends in his homeland and he described his year in England as “heavy”.

The former Napoli boss is keen on signing two Chelsea star to the Stamford Bridge and he has subsequently order Juventus to sign Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea this summer, according to the Times.

Jorginho is one of Sarri’s trusted player who understands his formation and tactics after both had a spell at Napoli and Chelsea respectively and Sarri also expects Juventus to sign Palmieri, the Italian-Brazilian spent time with Palermo and Roma in Serie A, before signing for Chelsea in January 2018 under the instruction of Sarri.