Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri says he is not happy Lionel Messi has won more Ballon d’Or award than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi scored 50 goals for club and country in 2019, compared to Ronaldo’s 39.

While Portugal won the UEFA Nations League and Argentina came up short in Copa America, Messi was impressive in the Champions League.

However, Sarri believes Ronaldo is still capable of equalling Messi’s tally and hopes to play a small part in his next victory.





“I would like to help Cristiano win the sixth Ballon d’Or first,” Sarri told a press conference after Juventus beat Udinese in the Coppa Italia.

“It’s really annoying thinking that someone won more [Ballons d’Or] than him.

“I think about him and I think helping him, it is my goal and the goal of the team. It is right for him.”

So far this season, Ronaldo has scored 16 goals in 23 appearances in all competitions for Juventus.