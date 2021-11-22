Mauricio Pochettino’s entourage admitted his interest from Manchester United

According to ‘The Times’, Mauricio Pochettino’s entourage is seduced by the possibility of the Argentinian coaching Manchester United, where he could find a longer-term project than that of Paris Saint-Germain.

Speculation continues about the possible successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager. At the moment, Michael Carrick is the interim manager, but it is not known how long this situation will last.

One of the candidates for the job is Mauricio Pochettino, who was part of a carom that placed him at Old Trafford and Zinedine Zidane at the helm of Paris Saint-Germain. The Frenchman turned down the Red Devils, possibly due to his preference to coach in Ligue 1 or the French national team.

Whatever happens with the former Real Madrid coach, it is certain that Pochettino is sounding increasingly strong to replace Paris with Manchester. Moreover, according to ‘The Times’, the Argentinian’s own entourage is looking favourably on this change of scenery.

Behind this possible signing would be the intention of the former Espanyol coach to have a secure long-term project, something he does not have at PSG, at the mercy of a board that makes decisions impulsively because of its objective of winning the Champions League.

However, everything suggests that the move to England will not take place until next summer. The Red Devils’ plan is to start the new project during the summer transfer window, which would mean they would have an interim manager until the end of the season.