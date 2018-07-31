Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino wants his team “playing for the glory” ahead of the new Premier League season.

The Argentine has led Spurs to three consecutive top-three finishes in England’s top flight but has failed to land a trophy in his four years in charge, crashing out of last season’s FA Cup semi-final to Manchester United.

Tottenham were Premier League runners-up in the 2016/17 season as well as EFL Cup finalists in 2015 and Pochettino wants his team motivated for the new season on August 11 so they can challenge for domestic honours again.

“Of course we need to feel from the World Cup players that motivation, internal motivation to come back and want to keep going,” he said. “Playing for the glory and trying to help the team to try to win. That is the most important thing.”

Despite being linked to players such as Aston Villa winger Jack Grealish, Tottenham are the only club in last season’s top six yet to add to their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Pochettino has previously voiced concerns over the early closure of the Premier League transfer window – with the deadline on Thursday, August 9 – and reiterated that point of view on Tuesday.

“In that situation I think it didn’t help or it is not going to help the Premier League clubs,” he said. “You are going to compete in the Champions League and I think to have 20 days less is not going to help.”

In the other direction, Spurs have been linked with the sale of several players, including Toby Alderweireld and Fernando Llorente, a topic Pochettino refused to discuss.

“I don’t want to talk about individual situations. It is clear and everyone knows what is going on. All the players have contracts as part of the club and as part of the team until the situation changes.”

Tottenham continue their pre-season preparations against AC Milan in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday and Pochettino confirmed there were no new injuries in his squad.

“First of all no injuries,” he added. “We want to give minutes to younger players and we want to entertain the crowd.

“We need to make sure we are doing everything we have been doing since day one on the training ground.”