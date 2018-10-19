



Mauricio Pochettino has backed his side to cope heading into a busy period of fixtures, despite a string of injuries.

As Premier League action resumes following the international break, Tottenham remain without injured England duo Dele Alli and Danny Rose for at least 10 days, while Jan Vertonghen is further away from returning after his hamstring problem.

Pochettino has acknowledged his side face a busy upcoming period, but is buoyed by some of his key personnel having the opportunity to recover.

“It was a good time for us because we are going to recover a few players like Christian and Mousa Dembele,” Pochettino said.

“The most important thing is that we start to recover players. It will be a tough month of competition for us.

“There are a lot of games ahead and it’s so important to have nearly all the squad fit to compete and play and to give options to rotate and share the games because it will be tough, the months we have ahead.

“We have seven games in one month, in four weeks, and it’s so important to have all fit to compete and to give the level that we want.”

Spurs travel to West Ham on Saturday, fresh off the back of winning their last three domestic games.