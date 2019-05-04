<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Mauricio Pochettino says it is time for Tottenham to deliver and “finish the job” at crucial moment in their season.

Spurs have lost their last two games against West Ham and Ajax, with a Premier League top four finish and Champions League final on the line.

Pochettino’s side are back in league action on Saturday – travelling to Bournemouth live on Sky Sports – where they will hope to consolidate their third-place spot with two games of the season to play.

The Argentine told Soccer Saturday: “Now is not a moment to talk too much, it is about delivering and finishing the job. It is true that now, after nearly ten months of competing, it is so tough and difficult but not only for us, for all the teams.

“But now is not to talk, it is about being ready to compete in the best way. We know very well that on Saturday, we have a very important game. We need to go step-by-step and be focused in the game that we need to play.

“I think all the staff know that this is a key moment of the season. To arrive here is fantastic but now it is about these last steps which are the most difficult. But we are going to try, we need to move on and to try on Saturday to win.

“It is going to be a tough game against Bournemouth but again, on Wednesday, we have a great chance to be in the final. Ajax have some advantage now and everyone says that they are the big favourite, but we are going to try and play, it is 90 minutes and we will try.

Spurs lost 1-0 to Ajax in their Champions League semi-final first leg, and travel to the Netherlands on Wednesday

Spurs lost 1-0 to Ajax in their Champions League semi-final first leg, and travel to the Netherlands on Wednesday

“It is going to be a shame if we don’t finish the season in a very good way this season after all that has happened.”

Donny van de Beek scored the goal that won the Champions League semi-final first leg for Ajax on Tuesday and despite the odds being again them, Pochettino believes the tie is still there to be won.

“We were disappointed with the approach and how we started the game. We didn’t show this energy that you need to play in the semi-final. It was tough because we conceded a goal and then we showed a great reaction,” he added.

“In the second half, we pushed them to play in a different way and maybe we deserved the draw. It was an even game in the second half and we have the hope to go there because the tie is open and we are going to try.

“We need to increase our level, our focus, our concentration and our performance but I think the team is going to be ready.”