



Mauricio Pochettino suffered his first defeat as Paris Saint-Germain boss as second-bottom Lorient came from behind to win 3-2 with a stoppage time winner.

The hosts took a shock, but deserved lead on 36 minutes when Laurent Abergel was on hand to take advantage of some poor defending before placing the ball past Sergio Rico into the top corner.

PSG were handed the perfect opportunity to level proceedings seven minutes later when Neymar was fouled in the box. The Brazilian stepped up and made no mistake from the spot.

It was the same set of events that led to Mauricio Pochettino’s side taking the lead in the second half – with Neymar going down the middle with a spot-kick 13 minutes after the restart.





But the Ligue 1 strugglers weren’t done there and felt they deserved something from the game – and they got themselves back level through Yoane Wissa.

The 24-year-old came off the bench to play a one-two to get into the PSG box and was fortunate as Thilo Kehrer’s deflected back into his path for him to roll the ball into the empty net.

PSG pushed for a winner and were left reeling as they were caught on the break with another substitute – Terem Moffi running on to a clearance before finishing past Rico after pacing through on goal.

The Parisians have missed out on the chance to go top with Lyon leading the pack by a point.