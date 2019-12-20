<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is set to ditch plans to manage Real Madrid in the future because he is waiting to see if Manchester City will come calling next summer.

Real Madrid contacted Pochettino last few months when it seems Zinedine Zidane was unable to restore the team into its winning ways after he returned for his second spell at the club.

It now looks likely that the Argentine will snub an offer from Real Madrid as he is keen on a return to Premier League.

Pochettino is only interested in taking over two jobs in the Premier League, which is Manchester United and Manchester City managerial role.

The Argentine manager is also leading the race to be Manchester United manager and there are also concerns that Pep Guardiola is enduring a difficult season with his team 14 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool and might consider quitting the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season despite having a season left in his contract.

Manchester United is willing to spend big to get back on track next summer a move which excites Pochettino, with Manchester City poor form and Mikel Arteta proposed departure to Arsenal could see Guardiola quit at the end of the current campaign.