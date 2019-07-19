<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tottenham would not be heading into the new season with Mauricio Pochettino if they had won the Champions League.

Speaking on the club’s tour of Asia, the Argentine hinted that he would have left north London had the Champions League final gone differently in June.

“When you touch the glory, you behave differently, the players behave differently, the challenge becomes different,” Pochettino explained.

“If the result had been different, maybe you can think it is a moment to step out of the club and give it a possibility for a real new chapter with a new coaching staff.”

Tottenham lost 2-0 to Liverpool in Madrid, though, and Pochettino remains in place for the new season.

Drawn on whether he was tempted to leave after the defeat, the 47-year-old was unequivocal.

“I am not a person who won’t face problems or avoids difficult situations.”

Coming so close to glory only to miss out will only add to the fire in the Spurs boss’s belly ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.