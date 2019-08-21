<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Argentine attacker had a below-average season last time around while Eriksen had spoken about taking up a new challenge after the Champions League final.

The Dane is out of a contract at the end of this season, and the report claims that Pochettino was hopeful that Eriksen would sign a new deal with the club.

The manager refused to enter negotiations with Juventus, but the Italian giants are among the favourites to sign the Tottenham star alongside Barcelona (h/t Daily Mail).

Tottenham cannot sign any players now while Eriksen is free to negotiate with foreign teams in January given that his contract is expiring.

The report adds that Tottenham have failed with their attempts of a contract renewal for the Danish midfielder and Eriksen is not willing to accept a new offer from the club.

Losing Eriksen for a free would be a major blow for Spurs and hopefully, we can get some money by selling the Dane in the January window, just as we did with Mousa Dembele.

The 27-year-old is one of the best in the Premier League and it will be interesting to see how we deal with this situation in the coming months.