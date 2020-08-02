



Mauricio Pochettino has said he feels no regret about turning down Real Madrid in 2018 but felt like he needed more support from the Tottenham board.

The 48-year-old Spurs in November after a difficult start to the 2019-20 season, having taken the club to the Champions League final five months earlier.

Pochettino had earlier had the chance to leave the club in 2018 when Real Madrid came calling as an attempt to succeed Zinedine Zidane.

However, the Argentine opted to stay with Tottenham reflected on the decision to El Paris:





“I was happy at Tottenham and I signed a contract.

“And we finished very well, the relationship was impeccable. I always say, without false humility, that we too made mistakes that led to what happened, although we did expect a little more support or reassurance to reverse the situation.”

Tottenham spent over £100m last summer to bring in the likes of Tanguy Ndombele and Giovanni Lo Celso, however Pochettino felt like he deserved more support in the transfer market from the board.

“Respite was needed from both sides.”