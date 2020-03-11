<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has told Real Madrid he’s willing to wait for Zinedine Zidane to leave the job.

That’s according to Okdiario’s chief pundit Eduardo Inda, while speaking on El Chiringuito.

Inda revealed: “After the sad defeat against (Manchester) City, representatives of Real Madrid spoke with Pochettino.





“He told them: ‘I will wait for Real Madrid as long as it takes’.”

Inda also revealed the signing that the Argentine wants: “Pochettino would like to have Harry Kane as a centre-forward.”

A move for Tottenham striker Kane would have the full backing of Real president Florentino Perez, who has attempted to open talks with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy about a deal for the England captain in the past.