<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino believes the decision to award Liverpool a late penalty in 2-1 defeat at Anfield was ‘soft’.

Referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot when Serge Aurier was adjudged to have fouled Sadio Mane in the box.

Mohamed Salah scored the spot-kick with 15 minutes remaining to complete the comeback victory after Jordan Henderson had cancelled out Harry Kane’s 47-second opener.

Speaking about the penalty decision, Pochettino, whose side dropped to 11th in the Premier League, said: “Technically, maybe it’s a penalty because there is contact.

“But to be honest, the ball is going away, it’s an action that is soft.

“It is a penalty and we have to accept that this is the decision from the referee or VAR and, of course, nothing to say.”

Liverpool inflicted a fourth Premier League defeat of the season on Tottenham, who could have gone 2-0 up if Heung-min Son had not struck the crossbar in the 48th minute.

Pochettino insists his players need to ‘keep pushing’ in order to climb the table.