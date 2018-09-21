Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino has suggested that a thigh injury suffered by Hugo Lloris could be linked to the stresses of a drink-drive charge.

The World Cup-winning goalkeeper damaged a muscle in his leg during a Premier League encounter with Manchester United on August 27.

That outing came less than four days after the 31-year-old had been arrested for being drunk at the wheel of his Porsche Panamera in central London.

Lloris has been sidelined for Spurs since picking up an untimely knock, with Pochettino conceding that the Frenchman needs as much time to clear his head as he does to heal his body.

The Argentine tactician said: “I think he was under stress during the game against Manchester United.

“The added stress maybe created that injury.

“The injury now is helping him to take time and think and be a little bit more relaxed. To compete after what happened was a massive stress for him.”

Lloris, who has been banned from driving and hit with a £50,000 fine, was expected to return to action in Tottenham’s last Premier League outing against Liverpool, with Pochettino having initially suggested that his injury was “not a big issue”.

He was, however, to sit out that fixture and a Champions League opener against Inter in midweek.

No return to training has been made as yet, with Pochettino admitting that his No.1 is now unlikely to figure against Brighton on Saturday or in a Carabao Cup third round clash with Watford.

“We still don’t know,” the Spurs boss said when pressed for a possible return date.

“We hope as soon as possible but we think if everything goes to plan he can be back in training next week.”

Without Lloris between the sticks, with Michel Vorm providing cover at present, Tottenham have suffered three successive defeats for the first time under Pochettino.