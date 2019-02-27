



Mauricio Pochettino remains hopeful that Tottenham will move into their new stadium before the end of the season.

Spurs are unable to open their new 62,062-seater ground until at least April after Crystal Palace progressed to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The Premier League match against Palace on March 17 became the club’s latest target for their first game at the stadium after this Saturday’s north London derby against Arsenal was ruled out.

But the club announced the fixture will have to be rearranged after Palace beat Doncaster to make the last eight.

The quarter-finals are being played over the weekend of March 16 and 17, meaning the first available dates are during the first week of April.

This is because a two-week international break follows Spurs’ original date with Palace, before they then travel to Liverpool on March 31, which means the next home clash available is against Brighton on April 6.

But that is also an FA Cup weekend – when the two semi-finals are held at Wembley – and Brighton are also still in the competition and will meet Millwall in the last eight.

Despite the complications, Pochettino believes his side will be able to play at their new home before the campaign is over.

“I saw Daniel (Levy, on Tuesday), he is very positive. Hopefully yes, we can play there before the end of the season,” said the Spurs boss.

“It’s going to be tough but it was before Crystal Palace went through in the FA Cup and we changed the game.

“You know many things have happened that make us more positive and make us believe that maybe it is possible to move before the end of the season.”

Pochettino was asked if he was going to support Millwall against Brighton in the FA Cup so that a date to play the Seagulls can be organised sooner rather than later.

“Look I don’t know,” he added. “I am going to support all the possibilities that will make us play (at the new stadium) before the end of the season.”

Alternatives for the stadium’s opener include a potential Champions League quarter-final, with Spurs 3-0 up from the first leg of their last-16 tie with Borussia Dortmund, the first legs of which are held on April 9 and 10.

Huddersfield are then next to visit Tottenham on April 13 before the Champions League quarter-final second legs the following midweek.

Then it is West Ham on April 27 and Everton on the final day of the season on May 12, meaning Spurs have five Premier League and one possible Champions League fixture left to open their new stadium before the end of the season.

The club must also hold two successful safety test events with people inside in the meantime, which have not yet been scheduled, before they can obtain a safety certificate and move in.

Spurs appeared to be testing safety systems on Friday, when the stadium PA’s evacuation message could be heard from outside and was documented by one supporter on social media.