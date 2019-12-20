<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mauricio Pochettino has rejected an offer from Real Madrid as he wants another job in the Premier League, according to reports.

The Argentinian was sacked in November after five years at Tottenham following the club’s slump in form, before being swiftly replaced by Jose Mourinho.

Pochettino took the north London club to the Champions League final last season, where they were beaten by Liverpool in Madrid.

The 47-year-old has since been linked with Manchester United and Arsenal in the Premier League while elsewhere in Europe he has been reportedly interesting Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Pochettino recently admitted he was willing to ‘listen to projects’ as he looks to get back into work.

And The Sun claim he has already refused one such project with Pochettino deciding to snub Real Madrid’s offer to ‘to step in and succeed Zinedine Zidane’.

It is understood that Pochettino ‘wants the chance to return to the Premier League’ with only the jobs at Man Utd and Manchester City taking his fancy.

Pochettino is a ‘leading contender’ at United in case the club were to fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer while The Sun adds that there is a ‘growing feeling’ Pep Guardiola will leave City soon.

The United job ‘excites’ the 47-year-old and he now understands that he ‘may now be a serious option’ at Old Trafford.

The report continues that Pochettino turned down a deal ‘worth around £12million’ to take over at Real.