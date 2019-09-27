<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Tottenham crashed out of the League Cup earlier this week and they have made a poor start to their league campaign as well.

It will be interesting to see if they bounce back strongly in the coming weeks.

Spurs spent a lot of money this summer and they were expected to challenge on all fronts. However, things haven’t worked out as planned for Pochettino and his men.

The Tottenham manager has now hinted that Spurs could look to fix their issues during the January transfer window.

As quoted by the Express, Pochettino said: “It is [tough] because we have the experience in football and the feelings in pre-season I told you. Now it’s about arriving in a difficult situation and we need to recover the time we lost in pre-season. Maybe our performances are good, but it’s about having a different agenda and we need to build that togetherness. We are working so hard to put everyone on the same page. Only we need time. January is going to be a good opportunity too to fix this situation and the next one.”

It seems that Spurs’ poor start to the season has somehow affected Pochettino’s transfer plans.

It will be interesting to see who they sign in January.

It is hard to sign the best players halfway through the season and Spurs might have to pay over the odds for their targets.

Either way, Daniel Levy will have to back his manager in the transfer market once again if Spurs are to turn their season around.