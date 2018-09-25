Mauricio Pochettino joked he would help builders complete the construction of Tottenham’s new stadium if it made fans happy.

The new 62,000-seat arena was supposed to open on 15 September but safety issues led to a delay.

Wednesday’s EFL Cup tie against Watford will be played in Milton Keynes because temporary home Wembley Stadium is not ready after the Anthony Joshua fight.

He said: “If I have to help finish it to keep the supporters happy, I will.”

The Spurs boss was reacting to the suggestion that supporters were disgruntled that the new stadium, built next to the old White Hart Lane site, was not ready.

The 46-year-old Argentine added: “Of course we feel disappointed for our fans but they need to understand that it is a venue for the rest of our lives and for the next generations. It is so important to finish it in the right way.

“Maybe one or two months means a lot but in the end it is no time because the most important thing is to finish and in the future have a venue that is going to help us win trophies.”

Meanwhile, Pochettino said he was perplexed over the “obsession” over team selection in English football.

The manager clashed with journalists last week after he was questioned about his decision to leave defenders Kieran Trippier and Toby Alderweireld at home for their Champions League game at Inter Milan. He plans to make more changes for the cup tie against the Hornets.

He said: “We have a lot of games ahead. I think we rotate, trying to find the best solution to try to win games.

“When you sign players and you have 24 players in your squad, you need to respect all the players.

“If not, if they’re going to have the possibility to play and show their quality, why do you pay their salary, why do you provide the food every day at the training ground?

“Sorry, but for me it’s so difficult to understand that obsession about why one or another plays. It’s like all the managers want to lose. No-one wants to win.”