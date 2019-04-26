<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mauricio Pochettino believes Harry Kane could return from injury to play in the Champions League final on June 1, if Tottenham can defeat Ajax in the semi-final of the competition.

Kane suffered what the club described as a “significant lateral ligament injury to his left ankle” – the second time he has suffered ankle ligament problems this season – in the 1-0 win over Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on April 9.

But Pochettino confirmed he is progressing well in his recovery from injury, something that will offer hope to Spurs fans, as well as England supporters preparing for the Nations League semi-final against Netherlands in Portugal on June 6.

“I hope yes. He is doing well but today I cannot guess,” Pochettino said when asked if Kane could be back in time for the final at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano.

“It can be before [June 1] that he is available, or after. That will depend on his reaction [to injury].

“Now he is in a very good period and he is going forward quickly but always there is the last moment which is the more difficult situation for the decision, to play or not.

“If you said to me today [will he play], my gut [feeling] is ‘maybe’ because I know Harry Kane’s determination to work and be focused to make his recovery as soon as possible.

“But I am not a doctor, this is only my gut.”

The Spurs boss also confirmed another one of his strikers, Vincent Janssen, could feature in their final domestic games of the season.

Janssen came on as an 80th-minute substitute in the 1-0 win over Brighton on Tuesday, the first time he had played for the club since August 2017, with Pochettino keen to emphasise why he has been out of contention for so long.

“We need to clarify the situation. Vincent was injured for the first part of the season,” added Pochettino.

“When we decided again he could be part of the team, he got injured again.

“We were helping him to recover. He was struggling with his fitness but the last [few] months he was training consistently and now he is in a position that can help the team.

“He is available to use and why not [do so], he is part of the team.”

Tottenham face London rivals West Ham on Saturday lunchtime before taking on Ajax in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday.