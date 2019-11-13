<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

There is growing concern that the end is drawing nearer for Tottenham and their coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine led the club to a surprise Champions League final run earlier this year but their form this season has been disappointing.

Spurs currently sit 14th in the Premier League following a 1-1 draw at home to Sheffield United last Saturday that they could easily have lost.

A Telegraph report claims that their clash with West Ham after the international break is now regarded as ‘make or break’ for their season.

There are even suggestions that the game could be decisive in determining Pochettino’s own future, should it not go their way.

He reportedly held talks with staff and players at their training base this week as he aims for a solution to Spurs’ struggles.

They have won just two of their last eight games in all competitions, with both of those victories coming against Red Star Belgrade.

However, West Ham are also mired poor form themselves and haven’t won since beating Manchester United at home on September 22.

Pochettino recently signed a five-year extension in north London and there are suggestions that it will cost the club £12.5m to sack him.