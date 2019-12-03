<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly ‘enchanted’ at the idea of becoming Manchester United manager.

The Argentine has been strongly linked becoming Manchester United manager for a number of years, though his recent sacking by Tottenham has only strengthened suggestions that he could replace under fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the club’s disappointing start to the campaign.

Pochettino was last linked with the role last December, though the Old Trafford outfit opted to hand interim manager Solskjaer the position on a permanent basis following an immediate upturn in the club’s fortunes.

Since then, however, the club’s form has drastically deteriorated and despite a significant summer outlay the club currently languishes ninth in the Premier League.

Reports have suggested that Solskjaer’s position could be under threat ahead of huge fixtures against Tottenham and Manchester City this week, and according to the Manchester Evening News, Pochettino is ready to take the position should the United hierarchy decide to make a change.

The news comes less than 24 hours after Pochettino revealed his ambition to make a swift return to Europe, having enjoyed a short break in his native Argentina following his dismissal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“I am open to listen to the projects that are presented to me. My intention is to redirect in Europe,” Pochettino told reporters in Argentina on Monday.

“At my age one does not need much time to recover. There are a lot of clubs and attractive projects for me to take on.”

There have been claims that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has placed barriers to prevent the 47-year-old taking charge of a rival club this season, and while he is enchanted by United, the report also claims that Pochettino is ‘open’ to managing Arsenal following Unai Emery’s sacking at the Emirates. He has also been linked with European giants, Bayern Munich, while Real Madrid are long-term admirers.