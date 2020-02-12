<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he is interested in returning to coach a Premier League club barely three months after he was sacked as Tottenham Hotspur manager and as rumours continue to make the rounds that Manchester United are interested in hiring him.

Pochettino who led Spurs to reach the UEFA Champions League last season was replaced by Jose Mourinho following his sacking last November.

The Argentine was first linked with Barcelona job, but the Laliga giants later settled for Quique Setien. And it’s Manchester United who are reportedly keen on making him their next substantive manager should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer falter further.

United are still striving to stabilize under Solskjaer this season and are currently eighth in the Premier League table – six points adrift of the top four.

“To be honest, I would love to work in the Premier League” Pochettino admitted on ‘In The Pink podcast.





“It’s going to be difficult, I know, and for now it’s a moment to wait and we’ll see what happens.

“It’s a moment of recovery, to think about yourself a little bit, and to be ready because in football always something can happen and you need to be ready.

“I’m ready and waiting for a new challenge. I have the belief and confidence that the next challenge will be fantastic.”

“I was in Argentina, I was in Qatar, I was in Spain and I have Jesus [Perez, assistant manager to Pochettino at Spurs] who follows the news a little bit but I notice the rumours.

“All of the coaching staff accept that there are rumours. We deal with rumours naturally.

“The people need natural people, normal people and we don’t say that we are unique with that but we are not actors and we don’t do anything that we don’t believe.”

Pochettino added: “If we move to Europe. We are going to miss England.”