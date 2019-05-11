<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

With Massimiliano Allegri’s future up in the air, Juventus are being linked with a number of high profile managers.

Antonio Conte was reportedly in the frame earlier this week, though that talk has cooled with the Italian more likely to go to Inter.

That leaves the question: who else could Juventus attract?

According to reports on Saturday, either Mauricio Pochettino or Didier Deschamps could be at the club next season.

Correire dello Sport claim Pochettino has asked for an extortionate €20m salary to take over in Turin after hinting that he could leave Tottenham.

The Argentine led the north London club to the Champions League final in midweek. His future, though, is not certain. Pochettino has vocally criticised Tottenham’s transfer approach after the club opted not to make signings in each of the last two transfer windows.

With a new stadium just opened, the club’s transfer strategy seems likely to continue.

However, his reported wage demands are likely to put Juve off.

The alternative, according to Sky, is Didier Deschamps.

A former Juve midfielder, Deschamps won the World Cup with France last summer and is still coaching his national team.

“​I think it’s still all to decide,” former Napoli and Atalanta general manager Pierpaolo Marino told Radio Sportiva on Friday.

“For me the favourite remains Deschamps.”

Either way, it seems increasingly likely that Allegri will leave his position at the end of the season.