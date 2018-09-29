Tottenham’s Dele Alli will miss Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Barcelona and Jan Vertonghen and Mousa Dembele will both need to be assessed after suffering injuries during Saturday’s 2-0 victory at Huddersfield.

Alli, who missed two matches earlier this month after picking up a hamstring injury with England, suffered a recurrence during Wednesday’s Carabao Cup win against Watford and missed Saturday’s trip to Yorkshire.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, who was also missing captain Hugo Lloris, No.2 goalkeeper Michel Vorm and Christian Eriksen at the John Smith’s Stadium, had to substitute both Vertonghen and Dembele at half-time.

Asked whether Alli will be fit to face Barcelona on Wednesday, Pochettino replied: “No, no. I don’t know [how long he’ll be out for] because he re-injured the same muscle that he got with England against Spain. It is now so important to be relaxed and calm.

“We need to assess [Vertonghen and Dembele] tomorrow. I cannot say whether they’ll be available for Wednesday.

“The players feel some muscle problems, but they don’t know if they got a knock or they feel something different. That is why it is so difficult now to tell you what is going on.”

With the exception of Vorm, all of Spurs’ injured players reached the knockout stages of the World Cup.

“The circumstances of this season, it’s a massive challenge for everyone, not just us,” said Pochettino. “I repeat, the players are not machines. You want to push and push and push them and it’s not easy. Of course nobody helps because everyone wants the same players to play every single game.

“The teams that had players in the World Cup are going to have a problem with this type of thing, now and in the future of course.

“The players finish the World Cup and rest for a few weeks and then start the Premier League. Then the first international game they play again — two games, but not friendly games. They play in the UEFA Nations League.

“It’s normal that all the national teams want the best players to play. Who cares about the players? It’s so difficult. It’s not to complain for [the sake of] complaining.”

Pochettino stated last week that there is an “obsession” with criticising squad rotation, shortly before making eight changes for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie.

Victor Wanyama and Harry Winks were both given game time from the start in that match, having recovered from injuries. They were both called from the bench at half-time in Huddersfield when Pochettino withdrew Vertonghen and Dembele.

“We need the squad — 24, 25 players — ready to play and happy,” said the Argentine. “That is why sometimes I am so upset about some comments or questions.

“Today, if Wanyama or Harry Winks are not ready to play, what happens? If we disrespect these types of players, who are fighting to find their place in the team, how do we then demand or expect the best to help you to win the three points?”

Pochettino was pleased with his side’s attitude in Yorkshire, as two first-half Harry Kane strikes secured a third successive victory in all competitions.

“The approach from the team today was fantastic,” he said. “We knew very well the game that they were going to play. Huddersfield were so aggressive from the beginning. I think the whole game was aggressive.

“The Huddersfield fans were fantastic — of course our fans too. But I think today the atmosphere was the most amazing atmosphere in England.

“The team was available to fight and that pleased me the most because in these type of games first of all you need to be at the same level of aggression as the opponent.”