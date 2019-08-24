<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Christian Eriksen remains focused on his job even as transfer rumours persist, according to Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Denmark international Eriksen continues to be linked with a move amid rumoured interest from clubs including Juventus and Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and was only a substitute for the opening-weekend win over Aston Villa, before returning to the starting XI in the 2-2 draw at Manchester City.

Pochettino admits the uncertainty is far from ideal but insists Eriksen can still perform while his future is in limbo.

“I always tell the player to not be affected by the rumours,” the Spurs boss said.

“In this situation, there is nothing to say, because still we have one more year on his contract. It’s not the best situation for him, for everyone.

“He’s acting naturally. You cannot put a finger on the problem. You need to try to help.

“I understand the club, I understand the player. You try to minimise the problem, try to treat the situation.

“This is an important player who needs to help the team with his performances to get positive results.”

In June, midfielder Eriksen publicly confirmed his appetite to “try something new” after six seasons at Spurs.

“Christian has a personality and a character that… he’s involved, and he’s not affected by the rumours or situation surrounding him,” Pochettino said.

Tottenham face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.